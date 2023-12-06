Windsor CSD receives car seats in donation to bring awareness to child safety in cars

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- In honor of the Kenzee-Jean Memorial Foundation, a former Windsor Central High School student donated car seats to each of the district’s three elementary schools.

The donation was made to save lives and promote safe driving. After 4-year-old Kensee Jean Wheller died in a vehicle crash in November 2012, her grandmother started the foundation which raises awareness of the safety of children in vehicles. It includes providing scholarships to Broome County students who create projects that address the topic.

Last year, awardee Allison Forbudussi donated two car seats which will be at each elementary school for authorized adults who don’t have car seats.

“This is huge for the safety of our students because oftentimes parents work and they can’t come and get their kids, they need somebody to come pick them up and they might not have a car seat to safely transport them home,” said Jessica Sherman, a nurse of Palmer Elementary School. “This opportunity is huge for the kids.”

Sherman said this will now be one less concern parents will have to worry about when picking up their children.

