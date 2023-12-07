3 scholarships made in memory of Johnson City Middle School student

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Olivia Hill was about to enter the seventh grade at Johnson City Middle School when her family was met with the unimaginable.

At 14 months, Olivia was diagnosed with a condition called A Chiari 1 Malformation. This is a birth defect where the base of the skull is too small for the brain.

Although the condition is common, the treatment is invasive. Her first surgery was a success, but because of unforeseen complications during the second procedure this year, Olivia never woke up.

Her parents, Kimberly and Daniel Hill explained this was supposed to be the surgery that corrected everything.

Despite the devastation, the Hill Family chose the “Gift of Life,” saving five people. This is something they knew Olivia would have wanted.

“What solidified that decision was months prior, she saw [Kimberly’s] driver’s license out and asked about the heart,” Daniel Hill said.

“She said ‘Mommy what’s that?’ And I said ‘Oh, that’s an indicator as an adult on your driver’s license that if something happened, what your wishes are,” Kimberly said. “It’s something that typically adults do. And she says ‘Mommy, that’s a good thing!’”

Olivia’s parents described her as someone who was always singing, someone who stood up to bullies, a smart girl who was in STEM courses, on the high honor roll and loved to play sports.

This led them to create three scholarships for Johnson City High School seniors in her memory.

“We just want to continue doing positive things in her name,” Kimberly Hill said. “Grief is not easy, so, it kind of brings you a little bit of joy knowing that you can make a difference.”

Two of the scholarships will go to one boy and one girl who are in STEM courses and participate in music. The third will go to a female lacrosse player as Olivia played lacrosse. The scholarships encompass all that made Olivia: Olivia.

“We say that music is the heartbeat to her soul,” Kimberly said. “Because she would wake up singing, go to bed singing, she was just pure joy.”

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fundraiser you can contact the Johnson City High School directly or click this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.