Another shot of snow
Keeping a close eye on Sunday
THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. 0-1″ (1.5″) 40% High 34 (30-36) Wind SW 5-10 mph
THRUSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 (26-32) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind S 10-20 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Wind S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 40
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. This will change to snow. 90% High 52 Low 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 40% High 34 Low 26
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 43 Low 22
As a warm front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday
night.
We’ll be partly cloudy Friday, and we’ll be warmer. Our warming trend continues Saturday with highs
near 50.
A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures
in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have a better chance of rain
and thunderstorms. At the cold front comes through and temperatures drop, rain will change to
snow.
We’ll turn cooler Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday and Wednesday
with mostly cloudy skies.
