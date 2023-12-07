Another shot of snow

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. 0-1″ (1.5″) 40% High 34 (30-36) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THRUSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 (26-32) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36 Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. This will change to snow. 90% High 52 Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 40% High 34 Low 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 43 Low 22

As a warm front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday

night.

We’ll be partly cloudy Friday, and we’ll be warmer. Our warming trend continues Saturday with highs

near 50.

A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have a better chance of rain

and thunderstorms. At the cold front comes through and temperatures drop, rain will change to

snow.

We’ll turn cooler Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday and Wednesday

with mostly cloudy skies.

