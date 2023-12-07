Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide

FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that...
FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that occurred the previous evening near Wrangell, Alaska, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Authorities recovered the body of Kara Heller, 11, Saturday evening, Nov. 25, from the debris of a landslide in southeast Alaska that tore down a wooded mountainside, smashing into the homes in a remote fishing village Monday night, Nov. 20. The girl is the fourth confirmed killed by the landslide from the Heller family. (Alaska Department of Public Safety via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for the 12-year-old boy still missing following a deadly landslide in the southeast Alaska community of Wrangell.

Five people have been confirmed killed in the landslide and their bodies recovered: Otto Florschutz, Timothy and Beth Heller and two of the couple’s children, Kara Heller, 11, and Mara Heller, 16. Derek Heller remains missing following the Nov. 20 landslide that came down into the path of three homes, one of which was unoccupied. Florschutz’s wife, Christina Florschutz, survived.

The City and Borough of Wrangell on Wednesday said the decision to end the search for Derek Heller followed “15 days of tireless and exhaustive efforts” by search and rescue teams.

“After careful consideration and evaluation of all available information, it has been determined that all accessible search areas have been thoroughly examined. Search and Rescue volunteers and a scent-detection K9 team will be available to respond with active searching if any new information or evidence leads to a specific search area in the future,” the city said in a statement posted on social media.

The late-night landslide was estimated to be 450 feet (135 meters) wide and covered a swath of the coastal highway. It occurred during a storm marked by rainfall and gusty winds.

Wrangell is about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
Shear Paradise Spa
Shear Paradise spa opens in Owego
Man pleads guilty in child porn case
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints

Latest News

Vestal Fire Department moves into new $7.5 million station
Tri-Cities Opera will offer Carol performances this year
Tri-Cities Opera will offer carol performances for the community
Recycle your car to help build a home
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
The driver of the stolen Camry fled the scene, according to authorities.
Good Samaritan killed helping at scene of crash involving stolen car, sheriff’s office says