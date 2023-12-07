Chenango Forks elementary students make holiday baskets in memory of school social worker

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks elementary students made special holiday baskets in memory of school social worker.

Bonnie Pokorak, who passed away on Nov. 23, started the Holiday Basket Program in the early 1980s to give families in need some hope amid the holiday season.

Bonnie Pokorak’s daughter, Kayla Pokorak is helping to continue the tradition. She said many of the items in the baskets have ties to the community. She also noted that there are 100 families she will help within the Chenango Forks district.

This year, the holiday baskets will allow families to come in person and pick the items they would like.

