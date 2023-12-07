Christmas Jazz Concert at Phelps Mansion

(WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion Museum will be hosting a Christmas Jazz Concert on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The concert will be the first stop during the seven city tour through the Northeast and Midwest.

The concert celebrates Corinne Mammana’s 2022 EP “In the Christmas City,” a five-track collection of reimagined Christmas favorites and Corinne’s originals.

