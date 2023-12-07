Cornell names Penn offensive coordinator Dan Swanstrom as new head football coach

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Cornell Big Red have found their new head coach, hiring Penn offensive coordinator Dan Swanstrom to lead the football team starting in 2024. Swanstrom has ties to Ithaca, having been the head coach of the Ithaca Bombers from 2017 through 2021.

“I would like to thank Nicki Moore for the opportunity to be the next head football coach at Cornell. My family and I couldn’t be more excited to come back home to Ithaca,” Swanstrom said. “I truly believe that everything I have done in my personal and professional life has led me to this opportunity, and I look forward to creating a championship culture on and off the field. The passion for Cornell Football was very apparent during the interview process and gives me great confidence in the future. As I begin a new chapter, I also want to thank Penn, Ithaca College, and Johns Hopkins for preparing me every step of the way. I can’t wait to get started.”

“In Dan Swanstrom we have found a coach and leader who has been a change agent for competitive success and student-athlete thriving wherever he has been,” Moore said. “He leads with intentionality, passion, intelligence, and character. Coach Swanstrom’s championship pedigree and dedication to high standards, coupled with his drive to coach at the highest level where excellence in academics and athletics are equally valued and pursued, made him stand out in a very strong pool of candidates. I’m excited to begin introducing him to the Big Red’s loyal student-athletes, students, alumni and fans.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dan Swanstrom to the Big Red Family as our new head football coach,” said Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi. “It was obvious in meeting him that Dan is smart, strategic, and extremely passionate about the game. He has a consistent history of winning both on and off the field, and I am confident that he will help Cornell football achieve new heights. Dan is a meticulous planner who understands how having the right culture in the locker room contributes to success on the field. He has had success in all of his previous coaching endeavors, and I look forward to watching that continue for the Big Red.”

Swanstrom spent five seasons as head coach at crosstown Ithaca College, putting up a 32-11 record and winning at least eight games in all four seasons. The Bombers won three Liberty League titles (2017, 2018 and 2021), claimed the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl title in his first season, and won the Cortaca game three times in four seasons.

