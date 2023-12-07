Festival of Lights 2023 live newscasts

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- 12 News will be live in its 4, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts on Dec. 7 to show the displays at the Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

This year, WBNG is hosting Operation Warmth. You will be able to drop off a winter clothing item during your visit to help a child stay warm this winter. Donations will be accepted at the Festival of Lights through Dec. 14.

For more information about the festival, follow this link.

