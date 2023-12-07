‘Gault Auto Gives Back’ assembles bikes for Christmas

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Gault Auto started the “Gault Auto Gives Back” in 2017 and has since been able to give more than $1 million to local organizations.

Gault invites the community to help with this year’s give-back initiative and build bikes for children. The bike building will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Toyota Showroom.

Once the bikes are assembled, they will be donated to local organizations across Broome and Tioga counties. President of Gault Auto Allan Eagles said they try to help the community as much as they can.

“I really think this is our biggest event of the year,” said Eagle. “We have 250 kids that are going to have a bicycle for Christmas this year, that’s the goal of it all and it’s heartwarming that the local community helps us this much and we’re going to assemble them and then distribute them and it’s great, it’s a really great event.”

Anyone is welcome and invited to volunteer.

