‘Gault Auto Gives Back’ assembles bikes for Christmas

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Gault Auto started the “Gault Auto Gives Back” in 2017 and has since been able to give more than $1 million to local organizations.

Gault invites the community to help with this year’s give-back initiative and build bikes for children. The bike building will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Toyota Showroom.

Once the bikes are assembled, they will be donated to local organizations across Broome and Tioga counties. President of Gault Auto Allan Eagles said they try to help the community as much as they can.

“I really think this is our biggest event of the year,” said Eagle. “We have 250 kids that are going to have a bicycle for Christmas this year, that’s the goal of it all and it’s heartwarming that the local community helps us this much and we’re going to assemble them and then distribute them and it’s great, it’s a really great event.”

Anyone is welcome and invited to volunteer.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Binghamton University alumnae named on Oprah’s 2023 Favorites
Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Gov. Hochul breaks ground on $71 Million Syracuse STEAM high school
As milk carton shortage persists lawmakers highlight supply chain issues, dairy farmers look to help schools find alternatives
Owego students turn nursing home into a winter wonderland
Lawyers on Call: How to discuss with family estate planning