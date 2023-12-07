Gov. Hochul breaks ground on $71 Million Syracuse STEAM high school

SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul broke ground on the Syracuse Science, Technology, Arts and Math High School.

The school is set to open in 2025 with a $71 million commitment by the state. Additionally, Hochul announced that New York State and Micron will invest $4 million in the New York Advanced Technology Framework to help school districts in the state build their own curriculum in semi-conductors and high-tech manufacturing.

In October 2022, Micron announced its intention to build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse.

In Thursday’s announcement, official said the new STEAM school will be Central New York’s first regional technical high school in the newly rehabilitated Central Tech school building in downtown Syracuse. Hochul said the school will offer a rigorous STEAM-focused curriculum paired with a range of industry and higher education partnerships providing opportunities.

“By investing in high-tech education and advanced manufacturing, we can ensure the next generation of New Yorkers is prepared to fill the jobs of the future,” Hochul said. “We’re committed to building a global chip-making hub right here in New York.”

