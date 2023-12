High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-6-23)

(WBNG) - See the scores from the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Ithaca - 74, Union-Endicott - 88

Vestal - 47, Windsor - 39

Owego - 65, Dryden - 49

Unatego/Franklin - 72, Schenevus - 56

South Kortright - 58, Worcester - 31

Girls’ Basketball:

Susquehanna Valley - 42, Chenango Valley - 34

Delhi - 41, Unadilla Valley - 35

Walton/Downsville - 29, Oxford - 31

