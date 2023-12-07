Owego Police Department announces K9 ‘Max’ passes away

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department shared the sad news that its staff said goodbye to a vital member of the team, its K9 Max, the Critical Incident Therapy Dog, who died of cancer on Wednesday.

Max began his service with Owego Police during the year and was certified with the Eastern Police K9 Association as a Critical Incident K9. Max was the first dog to be certified in this field, according to police.

Max was a team member of the Community Policing Unit and served as a Victim Comfort & Support K9. While Max served, he would provide support during critical indecent scenes for victims, witnesses, first responders and support staff.

Max was rescued from Texas and adopted by his handler Sonya Bement from a shelter in Pennsylvania. According to police, Max and Bement assisted with all the village events and were available for crisis interventions for adults and children.

During the time Max was able to serve others, Bement wrote two books to honor the hard life experiences, work and frequent travels to schools in Tioga and Broome counties. Follow the link above to find Bement’s work.

The teammates of Max described him as having a soft, pleasant ability to warm people. They also said he loved to meet people and help by accepting many pets from those who needed him.

When Max entered the room, smiles were contagious, police noted. When asked to do so, Max would smile, and police called the gesture “Max’s Smile.” Those who worked with Max also said he was therapeutic to all who came in contact with him.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.