Owego students turn nursing home into a winter wonderland

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, a group of students from Owego Free Academy spent their morning spreading holiday cheer at the Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

The students transformed the nursing home’s courtyard into a winter wonderland by decorating it with beautiful and festive Christmas decorations.

Administration for the nursing home said the initiative aims to bring joy and smiles to its resident’s faces as well as make connections and create lasting memories.

The administration of Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehibilation Paul Suhadolnik said the Owego district supplied the decorations for the winter wonderland.

“I mean just absolutely everyone just kind of everybody has their own traditions at home,” said Suhadolnik. “The residents, this is their home so we’d love to create this and make a holiday tradition and get these lights going every single year and bring the community involvement with the Owego school district who’ve been gracious enough to supply the donations and we’d love to keep it going.”

Absolut said it are grateful for the students and look forward to creating a winter wonderland again next year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Binghamton University alumnae named on Oprah’s 2023 Favorites
Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Gov. Hochul breaks ground on $71 Million Syracuse STEAM high school
As milk carton shortage persists lawmakers highlight supply chain issues, dairy farmers look to help schools find alternatives
Lawyers on Call: How to discuss with family estate planning
‘Gault Auto Gives Back’ assembles bikes for Christmas