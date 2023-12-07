Owego students turn nursing home into a winter wonderland

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, a group of students from Owego Free Academy spent their morning spreading holiday cheer at the Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

The students transformed the nursing home’s courtyard into a winter wonderland by decorating it with beautiful and festive Christmas decorations.

Administration for the nursing home said the initiative aims to bring joy and smiles to its resident’s faces as well as make connections and create lasting memories.

The administration of Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehibilation Paul Suhadolnik said the Owego district supplied the decorations for the winter wonderland.

“I mean just absolutely everyone just kind of everybody has their own traditions at home,” said Suhadolnik. “The residents, this is their home so we’d love to create this and make a holiday tradition and get these lights going every single year and bring the community involvement with the Owego school district who’ve been gracious enough to supply the donations and we’d love to keep it going.”

Absolut said it are grateful for the students and look forward to creating a winter wonderland again next year.

