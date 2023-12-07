Owego Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1371 holds Pearl Harbor Rememberance Day ceremony

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The day memorializes the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii by Imperial Japan in 1941.

In Owego, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1371 held a gathering for five residents in the area at the Sibley Memorial Dining Hall.

Delmar Sibley was killed in action in action aboard the USS Arizona. He was the first Tioga County resident to be killed in World War II.

Another Tioga County resident who was honored, Richard Hopkins, was remembered by his daughter and son-in-law for his service at Pearl Harbor.

The remembrance ceremony began with the National Anthem followed by a prayer. Then, several remembrance speeches were given.

The service closed with a final prayer and the playing of taps.

