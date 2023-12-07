Recycle your car to help build a home

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 6, 2023
(WBNG) -- During this giving season, Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties are asking people to donate their old vehicles to help build affordable homes in the community.

Executive Director Shannon MacCarrick said if you have a car, you no longer need, doesn’t work, or you are thinking of selling it you can reach out to them, and they will come take the vehicle off your hands free of charge.

She said this nationwide program helps them continue their mission of helping those in need by building affordable homes throughout the community.

“I think there’s a lot of families and working individuals who want to be able to live in Ithaca and Tompkins County in general. It’s the availability of housing, there’s not enough to meet the demand” said MacCarrick.

MacCarrick said cars are not the only types of vehicles they’re accepting.

“Tractors, boats, motorcycles, any type of vehicle, it’s a very broad program” said MacCarrick.

If you would like to donate your car, click here for more information.

