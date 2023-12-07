Tri-Cities Opera will offer carol performances for the community

Carols in the community will give singers a chance to perform in December
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tri-Cities Opera decided to operate as normal for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Recently, there has been an opera cancellation within the industry for companies. Since the pandemic, operas have financially struggled to make up for ticket sales and donations being down. Aid funds were given for the first two years of COVID and after that, companies had to come up with a way to create funds to keep the production of shows flowing.

General Director for the Tri-Cities Opera John Rozzoni said they came up with a way to utilize four singers for December since the show has been set for a later date.

“Instead of canceling the contracts for our singers in light of this postponement, we decided to offer carols for the community,” said Rozzoni. “We’ve arranged many performances throughout the town”.

Syracuse Opera canceled their season, and the two companies were co-producing for the upcoming shows said Rozzoni. Tri-Cities Opera invited Syracuse ticketholders to come and enjoy performances as they will honor their tickets.

Tri-Cities Opera is structured to produce and continue the season despite industry challenges.

OPERAtion Holiday Cheer: Carols in the Community will begin Dec 7 and run until Dec 17. These performances will be free for the community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
Shear Paradise Spa
Shear Paradise spa opens in Owego
Man pleads guilty in child porn case
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints

Latest News

Vestal Fire Department moves into new $7.5 million station
Recycle your car to help build a home
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Vestal HS opens up satellite mental health clinic
Vestal HS aims to make mental health resources more accessible