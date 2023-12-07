Tri-Cities Opera will offer carol performances for the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tri-Cities Opera decided to operate as normal for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Recently, there has been an opera cancellation within the industry for companies. Since the pandemic, operas have financially struggled to make up for ticket sales and donations being down. Aid funds were given for the first two years of COVID and after that, companies had to come up with a way to create funds to keep the production of shows flowing.

General Director for the Tri-Cities Opera John Rozzoni said they came up with a way to utilize four singers for December since the show has been set for a later date.

“Instead of canceling the contracts for our singers in light of this postponement, we decided to offer carols for the community,” said Rozzoni. “We’ve arranged many performances throughout the town”.

Syracuse Opera canceled their season, and the two companies were co-producing for the upcoming shows said Rozzoni. Tri-Cities Opera invited Syracuse ticketholders to come and enjoy performances as they will honor their tickets.

Tri-Cities Opera is structured to produce and continue the season despite industry challenges.

OPERAtion Holiday Cheer: Carols in the Community will begin Dec 7 and run until Dec 17. These performances will be free for the community.

