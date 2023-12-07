Vestal Fire Department moves into new $7.5 million station

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The busiest fire station in Vestal has officially moved into its new 15,000 sq ft facility off Jensen Road, just half a mile from the original station four.

An outside assessment of the former station four, which was built in 1952, discovered the volunteer firefighters had outgrown the building size with limited space for equipment, and parts of the building failed to meet numerous state and national codes and FEMA standards. In 2018, the Vestal Fire Department purchased the new property, and construction of the $7.5 million project started in 2022.

“One of the problems we had at the old station was we could not have two trucks side by side and open the doors,” said Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Paffie. “At the new station, you’ve got room to walk around with the doors open when cleaning up after a call.”

The trucks and gear were moved into the new building in late November when the facility became operational. Station 4 responds to 600-800 calls per year, according to Paffie, and is the busiest station in Vestal. The department explored several options, including demolishing and rebuilding the existing building or building on a new site. The volume of calls they responded to, and the space constraints ultimately led the department to look for a new site that would fit a larger building.

“The ladder truck was tight in the bay. It was 12 feet high, and those garage doors were 12 feet high,” said Paffie. “The trucks keep getting bigger. Things have just evolved that way.”

Vestal Fire Department plans to sell the property where the old station remains, and proceeds from the sale will counter some of the costs of creating the new station. The trucks and gear are in the station, and they are finishing up a multipurpose space, office, and conference room that will open in the coming weeks.

