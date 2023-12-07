Vestal HS aims to make mental health resources more accessible

VESTAL (WBNG) - Through a new concept, the satellite mental health clinic, the goal for Vestal High School is to take away any barriers keeping students from addressing their mental health. The Board of Education approved the addition in November.

To make the in-person resource a reality on school grounds, it’s possible through a partnership with the Greater Binghamton Health Center. At least for now, the option is only available to the high school students.

To gain access to the resource, students are being asked to reach out to their guidance counselor.

“It’s certainly a need that’s more recognized now than I think it has been in the past,” said Asst. Superintendent for Instruction Patrick Clarke. “I think we’ve all worked hard to try to destigmatize the need for mental health and make sure that people can get the care that they need.”

The principal for Vestal HS, Dawn Young, said this is about making the service more inclusive. “We do have students that are already accessing those services, but again, they’re having to travel in order to do that,” said Young. “This is a way to integrate that as part of their regular day here at school. "

The program will start as soon as possible. Currently, they are starting to enroll students in the program, which they say can take a little bit of time.

Justin Mason with the New York’s Office of Mental Health sent 12 News a statement on the clinic: “Having regularly served hundreds of families at the Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center, the Greater Binghamton Health Center recognizes a clear need to make this assistance more accessible throughout the region. By providing a licensed therapist to Vestal High School, this new satellite will help children and their families access services on a more consistent basis and eliminate the transportation issues some may encounter getting to appointments or connecting with care.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.