Weis Markets donates $45,000 to CHOW

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- Weis Markets presented a $45,000 check to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, more commonly known as CHOW, on Thursday.

The donation is part of the grocery chain’s Fight Hunger campaign. This is the 16th annual time the campaign was held. The program supports regional food banks and pantries in the store’s seven-state market area.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth said the need for food in the community has been greater this year than in previous years with CHOW’s distribution up 40%.

“Not only do you guys give us this money but year round, we’re picking up recovered food from [Weis] so tens of thousands of pounds of food come from all the Weis stores,” Aylesworth said, applauding Weis’ efforts to fight food insecurity. “We take the food that would otherwise be tossed away and give it out to the community.”

Weis has raised and donated more than $1 million through the Fight Hunger campaign.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.