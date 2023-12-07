Weis Markets donates $45,000 to CHOW

Weis Markets donated a $45,000 check to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse on Thursday.
Weis Markets donated a $45,000 check to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse on Thursday.(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- Weis Markets presented a $45,000 check to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, more commonly known as CHOW, on Thursday.

The donation is part of the grocery chain’s Fight Hunger campaign. This is the 16th annual time the campaign was held. The program supports regional food banks and pantries in the store’s seven-state market area.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth said the need for food in the community has been greater this year than in previous years with CHOW’s distribution up 40%.

“Not only do you guys give us this money but year round, we’re picking up recovered food from [Weis] so tens of thousands of pounds of food come from all the Weis stores,” Aylesworth said, applauding Weis’ efforts to fight food insecurity. “We take the food that would otherwise be tossed away and give it out to the community.”

Weis has raised and donated more than $1 million through the Fight Hunger campaign.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Binghamton University alumnae named on Oprah’s 2023 Favorites
Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks on the new STEAM school, set to open in 2025, in Syracuse, NY.
Gov. Hochul breaks ground on $71 Million Syracuse STEAM high school
Owego Police Department announces K9 ‘Max’ passes away
Festival of Lights Live
Festival of Lights 2023 live newscasts
Festival of Lights 2023 live newscasts