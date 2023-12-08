13th annual ‘Holiday Meal Food Drive’

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Legislature is holding its 13th annual Holiday Meals Food Drive.

This event has been a tradition since 2011. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted until Dec. 12. The goal is to donate all the food received to CHOW and then distribute it before Christmas to families in need.

The Chairman and Fifth District Broome County Legislature Daniel Reynolds said they have raised more than $14,000 over the years for the Holiday Meal Drive.

“And this was a good effort we’ve been very successful; we’ve raised over $14,000 with the time that we’ve done it,” said Reynolds. “We’ve also obviously contributed thousands and thousands of pounds of food at this point as well which we’re all very proud of.”

Find a donation site:

  • County Office Building, Carol Hall
  • DSS, Kyle White
  • OET Oakdale Mall, JP Tschang
  • Health Department, Linda Mohr
  • Public Safety Facility, Henry Brown

To make a monetary donation, follow the link.

