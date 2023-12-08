Calvary Baptist Church to host 6th annual Holiday Hamper

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Calvary Baptist Church in Binghamton will host its sixth annual Holiday Hamper on Dec. 9. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m.

Those who are in need will be able to take home an array of items including clothes, toys, personal hygiene items and more.

The church holds the event by gathering donations and fundraising. Local businesses and schools, such as SUNY Broome and BOCES, came together to help organize the event as well.

“There’s so many people that need help and it’s just our way of paying it forward,” said Co-Director Heather Sutliff. “They’re just overjoyed and the smiles on their faces; the tears in their eyes: Make it worthwhile.”

The church also said there will be lots of guest surprises this year and Santa will stop to visit the children.

Additionally, if you tell the Calvary Baptist Church about your specific needs, they will help organize those items for you. This is new for this year.

The church said in 2022, it had more than 750 people participate in the Holiday Hamper.

Organizers were on Around the Tiers on Dec. 5 to talk about the event.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.