Chenango Memorial Hospital sets to close long-term care unit

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango Memorial Hospital has announced the closure of the UHS Senior Living Facility.

Vice President of Clinical Services David Finney said this decision is no reflection on the care provided by the unit, but a decision they believed needed to be made to maintain a solid financial footing to support the rest of their services.

“We’ve been adding services to the community needs were the only hospital in Chenango County the only hospital in the hour of any direction that still delivers babies were trying to fill the role that communities there are other long-term facilities in the region, and we need to be the hospital for Chenango County.

He said currently, they are working with residents and their families to ensure placement in other long-term care facilities.

“We work individually with every resident and their families to make sure that their individual needs are met as they find new accommodations,” said Finney.

The hospital said they want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time.

As of January 31, 2024, they will no longer be offering these services in Norwich. If you have any questions email david.finney@nyuhs.org.

