Civil Air Patrol cadets presented ‘General Billy Mitchell’ award

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Cadets from Civil Air Patrol’s Southern Tier Cadet Squadron earned the “General Billy Mitchell” award and were presented with an award Thursday night.

Cadets Aiden Lockwood; 14, from Bainbridge, Damien Sanchez; 17, of Binghamton and Caden Carangelo; 17 of Binghamton received the award presented by CNY Group Commander Major Joe Gallo.

The Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award honors a fearless pilot whose patriotism, foresight and tenacity surpassed the ridicule he faced, the Civil Air Patrol said in a news release.

Civil Air Patrol 2 (WBNG)

Once a cadet earns the Mitchell Award, he or she becomes a cadet officer, is promoted to the grade of cadet second lieutenant, and is challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets, while continuing to develop into a “dynamic American and aerospace leader.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) and a member of Representative Marc Molinaro’s (R, NY-19) Office also came to the award ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.