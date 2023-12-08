Elk Mountain Ski Resort will determine an open date for the season

SUSQUEHANNA (WBNG) -- Elk Mountain Ski Resort is in the process of making the facility a winter wonderland for the season.

The slopes aren’t officially open yet but many fan guns created piles of snow for skiers to enjoy. Creating snow is an easy process and the only two things required for it to form are air and water. Even though it’s easy the process takes time. Elk Mountain Resort Marketing and Sales member Bob DeLuca said the timeframe of when the season will officially start is almost exclusively controlled by the weather.

“We’re completely weather-dependent in this business,” said DeLuca. “That’s why we have to make snow and leave it in big piles until we’re ready to open.”

Season and big and friendly passes are currently on sale via their website and in person.

The official first day at Elk Mountain Ski Resort will be announced on Dec. 11, weather permitting. The hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. After Christmas, the resort will open for night skiing Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Elk Mountain Ski Resort can be located at 344 Elk Mountain Rd, Union Dale, PA.

