Man facing 105-count indictment over Tioga Downs racetrack arson

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Boyd H. Fenton of Athens, Pa. was arraigned on a 105-count indictment.

Fenton was arrested and charged in connection to a fire at the Tioga Downs racetrack on Nov. 9. On that day, 30 horses were killed in the blaze. He was 32-years-old when the crime was committed.

The indictment alleges that he unlawfully entered the barn at the racetrack and set the fire, destroying the barn, injuring a trainer and killing the horses as well as one cat.

He is facing charges of one count of arson in the third degree; a class C felony, one count of assault in the second degree; a class C felony, one count of burglary in the third degree; a class D felony, 38 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class D felony, 30 counts of interference with or injury to certain domestic animals; a class E felony, 31 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; an unclassified misdemeanor, one count of aggravated cruelty to animals; a class E felony and two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The district attorney’s office noted that bail for Fenton has been set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 property and $250,000 10% secured bond.

Defense motions in the case are due on Jan. 22, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Olivia Hill (left) and her younger brother (right).
3 scholarships made in memory of Johnson City Middle School student
Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints
Owego Police Department announces K9 ‘Max’ passes away
Festival of Lights Live
Festival of Lights 2023 live newscasts
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors

Latest News

Mrs. Claus to visit Ross Park Zoo
13th annual ‘Holiday Meal Food Drive’
13th annual Holiday Meal Food Drive
Calvary Baptist Church to host 6th annual Holiday Hamper