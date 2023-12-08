Man facing 105-count indictment over Tioga Downs racetrack arson

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Boyd H. Fenton of Athens, Pa. was arraigned on a 105-count indictment.

Fenton was arrested and charged in connection to a fire at the Tioga Downs racetrack on Nov. 9. On that day, 30 horses were killed in the blaze. He was 32-years-old when the crime was committed.

The indictment alleges that he unlawfully entered the barn at the racetrack and set the fire, destroying the barn, injuring a trainer and killing the horses as well as one cat.

He is facing charges of one count of arson in the third degree; a class C felony, one count of assault in the second degree; a class C felony, one count of burglary in the third degree; a class D felony, 38 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class D felony, 30 counts of interference with or injury to certain domestic animals; a class E felony, 31 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; an unclassified misdemeanor, one count of aggravated cruelty to animals; a class E felony and two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The district attorney’s office noted that bail for Fenton has been set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 property and $250,000 10% secured bond.

Defense motions in the case are due on Jan. 22, 2024.

