Mild weather, for now

When could we get our first significant winter storm?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing sunshine. High 46 (40-46) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 (46-52) Wind S 10-20 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 40 Wind S 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. This will change to snow. 100% High 54 Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 40% High 34 Low 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 26

We’ll have some early clouds today. Skies will become partly cloudy, and we’ll be warmer.

Our warming trend continues Saturday with highs near 50.

A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have rain and thunderstorms.

As the cold front comes through and temperatures drop, rain will change to snow.

We’ll turn colder Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday.

A cold front will give us clouds, snow showers and cool temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Olivia Hill (left) and her younger brother (right).
3 scholarships made in memory of Johnson City Middle School student
Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints
Owego Police Department announces K9 ‘Max’ passes away
Festival of Lights Live
Festival of Lights 2023 live newscasts
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors

Latest News

Changeover to snow possible
Powerful storm coming Sunday
Powerful storm to end the weekend
wbng
Another shot of snow
Winds and rain expected
Heavy rain and wind still in the cards?