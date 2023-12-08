Mild weather, for now

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing sunshine. High 46 (40-46) Wind S 10-20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 (46-52) Wind S 10-20 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 40 Wind S 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. This will change to snow. 100% High 54 Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 40% High 34 Low 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 36 Low 26

We’ll have some early clouds today. Skies will become partly cloudy, and we’ll be warmer.

Our warming trend continues Saturday with highs near 50.

A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have rain and thunderstorms.

As the cold front comes through and temperatures drop, rain will change to snow.

We’ll turn colder Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday.

A cold front will give us clouds, snow showers and cool temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

