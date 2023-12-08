Mrs. Claus to visit Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mrs. Claus will be at the Ross Park Zoo!

Mrs. Claus will make her appearance at the zoo this weekend and next weekend. Visitors will be able to enjoy cookies and cocoa and have the opportunity to take a photo with Mrs. Claus herself.

“We’ve been in touch with folks up at the North Police trying to negotiate some appearances,” Executive Director Ross Park Zoo Philip Ginter told 12 News. “Santa’s very busy right as is Mrs. Claus but fortunately we were able to negotiate with the folks up there and get her down here.”

Mrs. Claus will be at the zoo on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wolf Wood’s Cabin.

You’ll also be able to feed some goats and sheep at the event. The zoo said the goats and sheep are friends of Rudolph.

