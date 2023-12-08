Mrs. Claus to visit Ross Park Zoo

(WBNG)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mrs. Claus will be at the Ross Park Zoo!

Mrs. Claus will make her appearance at the zoo this weekend and next weekend. Visitors will be able to enjoy cookies and cocoa and have the opportunity to take a photo with Mrs. Claus herself.

“We’ve been in touch with folks up at the North Police trying to negotiate some appearances,” Executive Director Ross Park Zoo Philip Ginter told 12 News. “Santa’s very busy right as is Mrs. Claus but fortunately we were able to negotiate with the folks up there and get her down here.”

Mrs. Claus will be at the zoo on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wolf Wood’s Cabin.

You’ll also be able to feed some goats and sheep at the event. The zoo said the goats and sheep are friends of Rudolph.

For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Olivia Hill (left) and her younger brother (right).
3 scholarships made in memory of Johnson City Middle School student
Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints
Owego Police Department announces K9 ‘Max’ passes away
Festival of Lights Live
Festival of Lights 2023 live newscasts
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors

Latest News

Man facing 105-count indictment over Tioga Downs racetrack arson
13th annual ‘Holiday Meal Food Drive’
13th annual Holiday Meal Food Drive
Calvary Baptist Church to host 6th annual Holiday Hamper