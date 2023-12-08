New York Attorney General urges US Supreme Court to ensure states can regulate social media platforms

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James is urging the US Supreme Court to make it clear that individual states have the authority to regulate social media platforms.

James, and a coalition of 22 attorneys, submitted an amicus brief that details how social media platforms present significant, diverse, and ever-changing risks to US citizens. James noted it especially affects the nation’s youth.

“Social media companies have demonstrated that their priority is to monetize information and users, regardless of the harm their platforms cause,” said Attorney General James. “States must have the right to protect our residents, especially the most vulnerable and impressionable among us... As we confront the mental health crisis impacting our nation, we need as many tools as possible at our disposal, and holding social media companies accountable is absolutely essential.”

The full amicus brief can be read by following this link.

Her office said the amicus brief is part of Attorney General James’ ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers online. The attorney general sued Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads, for what she described, as it harming the mental health of young people.

