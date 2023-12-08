Powerful storm coming Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 25-31

Friday: Partly sunny turning partly cloudy. High: 42-47

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33-38

Saturday: Partly sunny to mainly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 40

Sunday: Rain and then a mix to wet snow overnight. Chance of precipitation chance increases to 100% late in the day. Windy. Gusts could reach 40mph. There could be wet snow accumulation overnight into Monday morning. High: 54, Low: 33

Forecast Discussion:

Friday will remain quiet and turn a bit milder. Some sun will develop as the day progresses. Highs will be in the 40s.

Sunday into Monday brings a strengthening storm that will pump warm air and chance of heavy rain in along with it. Winds will increase and could at times be quite gusty. We’ll need to monitor the power outage potential, especially over higher terrain.

As the cold front swings through from west to east into the overnight Sunday, it will turn noticeably colder and stay windy with some wraparound snow showers Monday. We’ll have a more concrete idea on exact timing of the storm, as well as potential peak gusts, as the week progresses. Right now it looks like the majority of the precipitation in our area will fall as rain. We may pick up 1-2″ of rain. There has been a trend toward cold air meeting up with the precipitation and causing some heavy wet snow to fall. This needs to be watched. It does appear there could be several, or more, inches of wet snow overnight into Monday morning. Rivers will rise but there is no evidence of any flooding above MINOR flood stage.

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet with highs in the mid 30s.

