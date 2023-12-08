Rice could help NY farmers profit from climate change flooding, Cornell University says

(Cornell University/Kaitlyn Serrao)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- A new Cornell University project will help New York State farmers learn how to grow rice on flood-prone land as well as dry conditions in the face of climate change.

The university said a team led by the Cornell Cooperative Extension is growing rice on two demonstration plots. One plot is in a flooded rice paddy in Freeville, NY and the other is in dry conditions in Candor, NY. The team will investigate how rice growing provides mitigation for stormwater and pollution as well as a habitat for birds.

The university noted that climate change has increased the frequency and severity of floods in the northeast and that New York farmers have been facing the increasing likelihood of flooding on their land.

Associate Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Jenny Kao-Kniffin said too much water can destroy crops such as vegetables and fruit.

“This is the right time, in terms of flood-risk issues and the need for diversified farming practices in New York state and across the Northeast,” Director Ka-Kniffin said.

The university said the project will include online “how to” growing guides, research to identify areas in the northeast that are suitable for rice and surveys to understand farmers’ willingness and barriers to growing it.

For more information, follow this link.

