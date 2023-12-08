Tracking a powerful storm this weekend

**FLOOD WATCH FOR BROOME, CHENANGO, OTSEGO, DELAWARE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES**

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Low: 32-37.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. High: 45-52.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with showers late. Low: 38-44.

Sunday: Rain showers. Heavy at times. Winds gusting near 40 MPH. Snow overnight. Chance of rain 100%. High: 53. Low: 33.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. More seasonable. Chance of snow 40%. High: 34. Low: 26.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 38. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 34. Low: 25.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39. Low: 28.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 43. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will remain overnight, but dry conditions are expected across the Tiers. Lows will fall into the mid-30s. Saturday will be mild, with highs approaching 50, under cloudy skies. Clouds remain overnight Saturday, with lows falling into the low-40s, with showers developing late, mainly in the west.

Rain will appear on Sunday, as a strong low-pressure system crosses the region. The WPC has the region under a marginal risk of flooding due to heavy rain. A flood watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon for Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Susquehanna Counties. Rainfall will transition over to snow during the night, leading to accumulating snow. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid-50 before the frontal passage. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″, with localized higher amounts. Snowfall amounts are still a bit uncertain, but a few inches can’t be ruled out. Stay with 12 News and the Stormtrack 12 weather team for updates throughout the weekend.

Snow will remain for Monday, before slowly tapering off during the afternoon. Highs will be much more seasonable, with highs in the mid-30s. Quieter weather returns for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s until Thursday. Friday will see some sunshine and highs in the low-40s.

