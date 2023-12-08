Watch: Binghamton University reacts to ‘Battle for the Interstate’

By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Fans, faculty and students at Binghamton University are excited about a rivalry between their campus and Le Moyne College.

The Event Center in Binghamton University’s campus shined a little brighter Friday as students get to experience the atmosphere of “The Battle for the Interstate” rivalry game. Although some fans have attended big games in the past, this year, a trophy is involved and bragging rights for the next year are on the line.

The big game between Binghamton University and Le Moyne will take place on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Doors to the center open at 1 p.m. The last time the schools played each other was in 2000 with the Bearcats coming out on top 91 to 70.

“Battle for the Interstate” refers to the location of the two campuses. Binghamton is located on the southern end of Interstate 81, meanwhile, if you head up north, you’ll find Le Moyne College’s near Syracuse, NY.

Here are some reactions from Bearcat fans reactions to the upcoming game and rivalry.

