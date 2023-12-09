1 person and pets dead in late-night house fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One person has died as a result of a house fire that erupted late last night along Colfax Avenue in Binghamton, according to the Binghamton Fire Department.

Two dogs were also killed by the flames.

Binghamton Fire Officials said the call for the fire came at around 11:31 p.m. on Friday. Once they arrived at the scene, fire crews noticed heavy flames coming from 72 Colfax Ave. which had also spread to 74 Colfax Ave.

Fire officials said a female resident informed the crew there was still a person inside the house. After removing the person from the flames, firefighters began life-saving operations. The person was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

Since then, a GoFundMe has been created to help the family involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

