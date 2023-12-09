Binghamton women’s basketball woes continue, losing streak hits six games after loss to Canisius

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Canisius Golden Griffins scored 26 points in the third quarter to push ahead of the Binghamton Bearcats, handing them their sixth-straight loss, 71-64. As a team, Canisius shot 62.5 percent from beyond the three-point arc, hitting 15 of its 24 attempts.

Guard Ella Wanzer led the Bearcats with 18 points. She was 4-of-6 on her three point attempts and made both of her free throw attempts. Wanzer leads the Bearcats with 13.3 points per game in the 2023-2024 season.

