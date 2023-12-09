High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-8-23)

(WBNG) - See the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, December 8, 2023:

Boys’ Basketball:

Corning - 61, Binghamton - 57

Union-Endicott - 66, Peru - 20

Vestal - 45, Unatego/Franklin - 57

Chenango Forks - 45, Owego - 75

Chenango Valley - 60, Susquehanna Valley - 75

Walton/Downsville - 45, Windsor - 53

Athens (PA) - 56, Newfield - 52

Norwich - 56, Johnson City - 67

Girls’ Basketball:

Unatego - 63, Bainbridge-Guilford - 30

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.