High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-8-23)

Susquehanna Valley guard Malik Wimberly (2) dribbles upcourt in a high school basketball game.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - See the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, December 8, 2023:

Boys’ Basketball:

Corning - 61, Binghamton - 57

Union-Endicott - 66, Peru - 20

Vestal - 45, Unatego/Franklin - 57

Chenango Forks - 45, Owego - 75

Chenango Valley - 60, Susquehanna Valley - 75

Walton/Downsville - 45, Windsor - 53

Athens (PA) - 56, Newfield - 52

Norwich - 56, Johnson City - 67

Girls’ Basketball:

Unatego - 63, Bainbridge-Guilford - 30

