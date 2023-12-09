High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-8-23)
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - See the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, December 8, 2023:
Boys’ Basketball:
Corning - 61, Binghamton - 57
Union-Endicott - 66, Peru - 20
Vestal - 45, Unatego/Franklin - 57
Chenango Forks - 45, Owego - 75
Chenango Valley - 60, Susquehanna Valley - 75
Walton/Downsville - 45, Windsor - 53
Athens (PA) - 56, Newfield - 52
Norwich - 56, Johnson City - 67
Girls’ Basketball:
Unatego - 63, Bainbridge-Guilford - 30
