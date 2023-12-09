Late-night house fire prompts response from crews

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Around 11:30 p.m. on December 8, crews responded to the call for a house fire along Colfax Avenue in Binghamton.

When 12 News arrived, a neighboring home also appeared to be somewhat impacted by the fire. When it comes to the main structure, our crew said the entire front face had been burned, and there was structural damage to the left side and the first floor. When it comes to the second floor, it also appeared to be torched.

The 12 News crew saw heavy smoke, cinders falling from the roof and a dog carried out in a blanket with its condition unknown. Stretchers were also seen at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for any official developments.

