Late-night house fire prompts response from crews

Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Thursday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.
Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Thursday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Around 11:30 p.m. on December 8, crews responded to the call for a house fire along Colfax Avenue in Binghamton.

When 12 News arrived, a neighboring home also appeared to be somewhat impacted by the fire. When it comes to the main structure, our crew said the entire front face had been burned, and there was structural damage to the left side and the first floor. When it comes to the second floor, it also appeared to be torched.

The 12 News crew saw heavy smoke, cinders falling from the roof and a dog carried out in a blanket with its condition unknown. Stretchers were also seen at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for any official developments.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing 105-count indictment over Tioga Downs racetrack arson
Chenango Memorial Hospital sets to close long-term care unit
Elk Mountain Ski Resort creates snow for the slopes
Elk Mountain Ski Resort will determine an open date for the season
Pictured: Olivia Hill (left) and her younger brother (right).
3 scholarships made in memory of Johnson City Middle School student
13th annual ‘Holiday Meal Food Drive’

Latest News

Highlights: Corning vs. Binghamton (boys' basketball)
Binghamton women’s basketball woes continue, losing streak hits six games after loss to Canisius
Josh Faughnan describes himself as a Bearcat aficionado and said he can't wait for the "Battle...
Watch: Binghamton University reacts to ‘Battle for the Interstate’
Watch: Binghamton University reacts to ‘Battle for the Interstate’
Mrs. Claus to visit Ross Park Zoo