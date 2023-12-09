Storm arrives with snow and rain

**FLOOD WATCH FOR BROOME, CHENANGO, OTSEGO, DELAWARE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES SUN 1 PM-MON 1 PM**

***WINTER STORM WATCH FOR CHENANGO, OTSEGO, AND DELWARE COUNTIES. 7 PM SUN-1 PM MON.***

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers late. Low: 38-43.

Sunday: Rain showers. Heavy at times. 1-2″ of rain possible. Some flood risk. Chance of rain 100%. High: 46-55.

Sunday Night: Snow. Heavy at times. Breezy. Chance of snow 100%. Low: 30-33.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. More seasonable. Chance of snow 40%. High: 34. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 39. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 33. Low: 26.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 37. Low: 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 45. Low: 31.

Saturday: Cloudy. High: 39. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will remain heavy throughout the night, with increasing chances of seeing some showers develop later in the night. Lows will be mild, with temperatures only falling into the low-40s.

Sunday will be mild, with highs in the mid-50s. However, rain will move in during the mid-morning, and continue throughout the rest of the day. Rain will be heavy at times, and even a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. A flood watch for Broome, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties goes into effect at 1 pm Sunday due to the heavy rain. While river flooding won’t pose a major risk, the Delaware River near Walton is projected to reach minor flood stage. Rain will switch over to snow during the evening, leading to accumulations during the night. Travel will be difficult at times, due to the timing of the snow. By Monday morning, most will see 3-7″, with higher amounts in the Winter Storm Watch areas. Stay with the Stormtrack 12 weather team for updates.

Snow will taper by Monday afternoon, a with that, some more seasonable air as well. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-30s.

Quieter weather remains for the rest of the period, with highs for most of the week in the low-to-mid 30s up until Thursday. Friday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

The weekend will start off cloudy and slightly above average for temperatures, with highs in the upper 30s.

