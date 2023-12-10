Binghamton takes down Le Moyne in “Battle for the Interstate” 91-79

By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Tymu Chenery scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds, leading the Binghamton men’s basketball team in both categories to win the first ever “Battle for the Interstate” against new rival Le Moyne in front of 3,583 fans at the Events Center.

Luke Sutherland scored 35 for the Dolphins, which kept them in the game until late in the second half, when the Bearcats were able to pull away and hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Binghamton has won six of its last eight games and has three games remaining before America East play begins against Bryant in January.

