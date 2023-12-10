Heavy, wet snow overnight

**FLOOD WATCH FOR BROOME, CHENANGO, OTSEGO, DELAWARE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES UNTIL MON 1 PM**

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR OTSEGO, AND DELWARE COUNTIES. 7 PM SUN-1 PM MON.***

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BROOME, CHENANGO, TIOGA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES****

(WBNG)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow, heavy at times. Travel difficult at times. Breezy. Chance of snow 100%. Low: 30-34.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. More seasonable. Windy, with gusts nearing 35. Chance of snow 40%. High: 31-35.

Monday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 23-28.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 39. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 35. Low: 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 34. Low: 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 46. Low: 30.

Saturday: Cloudy. High: 41. Low: 29.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 43. Low: 35.

Forecast Discussion:

Snow will develop as we head into the evening period, as cold air will push into the region. Snow will be heavy at times, and will cause travel difficulties, especially in Otsego and Delaware counties, where a Winter Storm Warning is in place. Snow will taper off by Monday afternoon, but not before 3-7″ fall for a majority of the region. Areas west of Broome County will see 1-3″, and those to the east could see upwards of 10″ of fresh snow. Power outages are possible, as the snow will be wet and heavy. Some school delays or closings are possible. Lows will be near 32. Monday will see highs steady in the low-30s.

Tuesday through Wednesday is quiet and seasonable, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures will warm up Friday, as warm air from the south moves in, allowing temperatures to reach the mid-40s.

The weekend is looking at temperatures slightly above average, with highs on both days in the low-40s under cloudy skies.

