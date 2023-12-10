Possible explosion damages multiple homes in Oneonta

Active fire scene in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9.
Active fire scene in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9.(Otsego County Sheriff's Office | wbng)
By WBNG Staff
Dec. 9, 2023
ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area of Chestnut Street and Richards Avenue in the Town of Oneonta due to an active scene of a fire.

According to the Oneonta Fire Department, at around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a reported explosion and structure fire on 18 Richards Ave. in the Town of Oneonta.

When crews arrived, they found multiple residences with severe damages and an active fire

Multiple crews responded to the incident and are actively working on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

