Online Market underway for Oxford Farmers’ Market

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- To make farm-fresh food accessible to the community, the Oxford Farmers’ Market has brought back its “Online Market.”

The online market happens every first and third Saturday of each month. To place an order for the online market, community members can visit the link here.

Volunteer & Organizer Trellan Smith said packing up orders for the online market is rewarding.

“There’s so much gratitude for this market,” said Smith. “It’s very different than the sort of more sterile Instacarts and GrubHubs. They know us and we know them and we’re all a community.”

The next online market pickup day will be on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the United Church of Oxford located at 16 Fort Hill Park.

The order window for this upcoming market will begin Dec. 12 at noon and end Dec. 14 at noon.

You can visit the official Oxford Farmers’ website for more details.

