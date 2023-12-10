2 students win free tuition at Binghamton University’s Basketball game

These two students will receive free tuition for one academic semester.
Two students at Binghamton University received free tuition
Two students at Binghamton University received free tuition(Jacob Russo)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Two Binghamton University students received a gift today that most individuals could only dream of.

The students received free tuition for the Spring 2024 semester. At the “Battle For The Interstate,” each Binghamton University student who attended had their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win the prize during the last media timeout.

The Events Center was packed for a big rivalry game and many special promotions throughout. Binghamton University student Mosha Koenigsberg said he felt shocked when he found out he won the drawing.

“I was scrambling to get my ticket and I just glanced down at it as they were reading through the numbers,” said Koenigsberg. “I’m going to wake up tomorrow and think that it was all a dream.”

This generous donation was made possible by entrepreneur Adam Weitsman. Weitsman joined the two winners on the court as the checks were presented to them.

Both students expressed how this contribution will alleviate the hassle of having to deal with taking out loans next semester.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Friday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.
1 person and pets dead in late-night house fire
Man facing 105-count indictment over Tioga Downs racetrack arson
Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Thursday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.
Late-night house fire prompts response from crews
Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with...
11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student

Latest News

Curbside pickup for the online market
Online Market underway for Oxford Farmers’ Market
Active fire scene in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9.
Possible explosion damages multiple homes in Oneonta
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Corning (girls’ basketball)
Binghamton takes down Le Moyne in “Battle for the Interstate” 91-79