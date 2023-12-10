2 students win free tuition at Binghamton University’s Basketball game

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Two Binghamton University students received a gift today that most individuals could only dream of.

The students received free tuition for the Spring 2024 semester. At the “Battle For The Interstate,” each Binghamton University student who attended had their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win the prize during the last media timeout.

The Events Center was packed for a big rivalry game and many special promotions throughout. Binghamton University student Mosha Koenigsberg said he felt shocked when he found out he won the drawing.

“I was scrambling to get my ticket and I just glanced down at it as they were reading through the numbers,” said Koenigsberg. “I’m going to wake up tomorrow and think that it was all a dream.”

This generous donation was made possible by entrepreneur Adam Weitsman. Weitsman joined the two winners on the court as the checks were presented to them.

Both students expressed how this contribution will alleviate the hassle of having to deal with taking out loans next semester.

