Ithaca Police arrest suspect connected to shooting incident

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- UPDATE: Ithaca Police have arrested 28-year-old Eymel Deas in connection to the shooting incident.

Deas is charged with attempted murder in the 2nd degree, assault in the 1st degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

---

The Ithaca Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting on the 100 block of North Plain St. on Saturday.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, police learned the suspect and the victim engaged in a verbal dispute before gunshots were fired. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Witnesses said an older grey-style sedan left the scene after the shooting. Two other vehicles were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ithaca Police through the following ways:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

