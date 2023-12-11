Ithaca Police arrest suspect connected to shooting incident

(WTVG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- UPDATE: Ithaca Police have arrested 28-year-old Eymel Deas in connection to the shooting incident.

Deas is charged with attempted murder in the 2nd degree, assault in the 1st degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

---

The Ithaca Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting on the 100 block of North Plain St. on Saturday.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, police learned the suspect and the victim engaged in a verbal dispute before gunshots were fired. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Witnesses said an older grey-style sedan left the scene after the shooting. Two other vehicles were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ithaca Police through the following ways:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Friday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.
1 person and pets dead in late-night house fire
Active fire scene in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9.
Possible explosion damages multiple homes in Oneonta
Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Thursday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.
Late-night house fire prompts response from crews
Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with...
11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Baby Bennett was born premature at birth
Sip and shop benefit helps mother and baby with medical bills
Active fire scene in Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9
1 person dead in Oneonta house explosion, town delcares State of Emergency
2 students win free tuition at Binghamton University’s Basketball game
1 person and pets dead in late-night house fire