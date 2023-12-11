Binghamton ‘locks down’ property that has seen weapon, drug arrests

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Another building in Binghamton has been locked down thanks to the city’s Property & Building Nuisance Reform Law.

On Monday, the city announced it shut down 35 Baxter St. Earlier this year, the Binghamton Police Department made numerous arrests at the location for drug and weapon-related crimes. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said property jeopardized public safety and hurt neighborhoods.

The garage at 35 Baxter St., Binghamton. (WBNG)

“The property at 35 Baxter St. has upended the quality of life for neighbors and drained taxpayer-funded resources with repeated calls for service to police and code,” Kraham said. The mayor noted that the property would be locked down for one year.

The lockdown of the property began on Dec. 1 after a Binghamton City Court Judge signed an order for the location to be locked down on Nov. 22. According to that order, the owners of the property have agreed that it is indeed a public nuisance and hurts the neighborhood.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham nails a lockdown notice sign into 35 Baxter St. (Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)

The initial lockdown order was issued in August after arrests were made at the location for drugs and weapons by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

The lockdown law allows officials to assign point values to properties for different types of nuisance activity and take legal action to shut them down; more serious crimes give out more points.

