(WBNG) -- “A Christmas Carol” will hit the Cider Mill Stage starting Dec. 14 until the 17. There will be a matinee performance on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and other performances will be at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $20 for ages 12 and under.

