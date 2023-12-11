Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active fire scene in Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9
1 person dead in Oneonta house explosion, town delcares State of Emergency
Active fire scene in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9.
Possible explosion damages multiple homes in Oneonta
Crews respond to a house fire in Binghamton late Friday night (12/8) along Colfax Avenue.
1 person and pets dead in late-night house fire
Heavy, wet snow overnight
Two students at Binghamton University received free tuition
2 students win free tuition at Binghamton University’s Basketball game

Latest News

FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
1 person dead in Oneonta house explosion, town delcares State of Emergency
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims