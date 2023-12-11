Endicott Police unveils $350,000 upgrade to Police Law Enforcement Training Center

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department has unveiled a new training center and shooting range that was made possible by a $350,000 grant from the State Assembly, secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123).

Lupardo said the unique facility will be able to be used by law enforcement from across the area.

“Knowing that agencies across the region will be able to participate in this as well makes me very happy for the whole area,” said Lupardo. “To find out this particular ballistics range allows for rifles to be used, it’s likely one of the only facilities of its kind in Upstate New York.”

Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said one of his favorite things about the upgrades is it will allow the department to cross-train with community organizations beyond law enforcement, which he said will especially benefit young officers.

“The real beauty of it is we can bring in other agencies to cross-train with and we can be free to make mistakes,” said Garey. “We can bring in the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and we can do crisis incident scenarios and we can bring in Broome County Emergency Services dispatchers.”

Endicott Mayor-elect Nick Burlingame was able to try out the virtual reality simulator. He said its accessibility and realism are aspects that will be crucial to the safety in the village.

“I typically get a little motion sickness and I wear big glasses,” said Burlingame. “I did not get motion sick, it did not affect my glasses at all, but really the takeaway for me is how realistic it was with the communication, the noises, the sounds and the energy in there.”

The virtual reality simulator can put those using the training into a variety of situations, including inside of a home, at a bar or performing a traffic stop.

The training center was announced in October.

