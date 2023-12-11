Gov. Hochul announces $10 billion partnership for semiconductor research, development

(WWNY)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 billion partnership with leaders from the semiconductor industry. Those leaders include IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and more.

Hochul and the semiconductor leaders who joined her announced they will establish a semiconductor research and development center at NY CREATES Albany NanoTech Complex. Hochul’s office said the partnership will fund the construction of a cutting-edge High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Center. It will be the first and only publicly owned High NA EUV Center in North America that will support the R&D of the world’s most powerful semiconductors.

“This $10 billion partnership to bring innovative chips research to the Capital Region should send a message to the entire industry: New York is open for business,” Governor Hochul said. “From our Green CHIPS legislation to Micron’s historic investment and the creation of GO-SEMI, we’re building the future of semiconductor research right here in New York.”

In October 2022, Governor Hochul announced Micron will build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse.

