Investigation reveals man falsely reports stolen vehicle, damages

DAVENPORT, NY (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a man is facing multiple charges following a motor vehicle accident in the town of Davenport.

On Nov. 26 the Delaware sheriff deputies responded to a complaint that a vehicle had been stolen, damaged and returned to the owner’s residence, Sheriff Craig DuMond said. Later that day deputies located the property damage from the vehicle’s accident.

An investigation was launched and determined that the stolen vehicle was a false report filed by the vehicle’s owner, Hector L. Padilla, 23, of Davenport. According to officials, Padilla was the operator of the vehicle that caused the property damage.

Padilla was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. All three charges are class A misdemeanors.

Padilla was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Davenport Court at a later date.

