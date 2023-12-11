Ithaca Police arrest man on an assault warrant since November

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police have arrested a man who was wanted on a warrant since Nov. 26.

Police arrested 35-year-old Stephen Whitaker of Ithaca. Whitaker’s warrant was for engaging in a physical fight with a victim and gouging out the victim’s eye to the point of losing vision.

Whitaker was found on the 200 block of Cleveland Ave on Saturday, Dec. 9, police said.

While officers were arresting him, Whitaker tried running away which resulted in an officer injury, police said.

His warrant was for assault in the 2nd degree. His new charge is for resisting arrest.

